Malaika Arora posts a cheeky comment on Arjun Kapoor's photo

Arjun Kapoor shared his New York photos on his Instagram account and spoke about it being 'surreal'. To which, Malaika told Arjun that she makes him look good

Pic courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

On Thursday night, Arjun Kapoor shared photos on his social media account. Those photos were a collection from his New York diary and calling the experience a "surreal" one, he also wrote that he will surely revisit the place. This is what he wrote: "It's been a surreal holiday. Thank you, New York, till we meet again (& we shall)... #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart"

Arjun Kapoor was in New York to celebrate his 34th birthday with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The duo also made their relationship official through their mushy and lovey-dovey posts for each other on Instagram. As soon as the Ishaqzaade actor shared those images, Malaika Arora was quick to add a cheeky reply. She wrote, "I make you look good."

Take a look at the comment here:

Until a few months ago, the couple hadn't made their relationship official, but their gestures spoke otherwise. From attending weddings and parties as one unit to spending time and getting comfortable with each other's family and friends, Malaika and Arjun were very much together but never felt the need of making their relationship official.

On Wednesday, Malaika shared 'Right Lovers' post and tagged Arjun Kapoor. "The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," is the post shared by Malaika.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

