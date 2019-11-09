Malaika Arora posts an emotional post for son Arhaan Khan as he turns 17
Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to wish her son Arhaan on his birthday and it deserves to be seen
Malaika Arora isn't just a celebrity who's obsessed with her work, just like any other mother, she's a doting mom who's immensely affectionate to her son. And this is why her latest Instagram deserves to be seen. November 9 marks a special day for her as her son Arhaan Khan turns 17 years old.
Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a collage of two pictures, which was your perfect blast from the past. It had a younger Arora and her toddler on one hand, and a grown-up kid with her mom on the other. She wrote- N just like that my baby boy turns 17. She called him her strength and weakness and the most loving and understanding. It was indeed a post straight from the heart.
Take a look right here:
Amrita Arora too had an equally adorable wish for Arhaan, she called him her soulmate and said he may be 17 but would always be a baby for them. Have a look:
In one of her old Insta posts, she even called Arhaan a carbon copy of Arbaaz Khan, she said he was a Xerox copy of papa. Well, it's good to know things are very much cordial between Arora and Khan. Coming back to Arhaan, he indeed looks handsome and should make his Bollywood debut soon. The birthday boy could give many debutants a run for their money.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Malaika Arora was snapped with son Arhaan Khan at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a white dress, while Arhaan Khan was clicked at his casual best. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
No matter what she wears, be it couture or regular gym shorts, Malaika Arora works that outfit like it's no man's business. Being a fitness enthusiast, you can see Malaika Arora going to the gym to work out quite frequently. And all that hard work shows in the way she looks and the grace with which she carries herself. Motivated yet?
-
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in 2016. Their son Arhaan turned 16 in November 2018. Although Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have parted ways, both maintain an amicable relationship.
-
Malaika Arora is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood today. She looks good in whatever she wears. Do you ever wonder why that is? It's because she has one of the fittest bodies B-town has ever seen!
-
On the Bollywood front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie Pataakha
Malaika Arora stepped out with son Arhaan Khan for a dinner outing. The mother-son duo was clicked in Bandra, Mumbai. See photos
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora light up red carpet