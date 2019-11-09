Malaika Arora posts an emotional post for son Arhaan Khan as he turns 17

Malaika Arora isn't just a celebrity who's obsessed with her work, just like any other mother, she's a doting mom who's immensely affectionate to her son. And this is why her latest Instagram deserves to be seen. November 9 marks a special day for her as her son Arhaan Khan turns 17 years old.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a collage of two pictures, which was your perfect blast from the past. It had a younger Arora and her toddler on one hand, and a grown-up kid with her mom on the other. She wrote- N just like that my baby boy turns 17. She called him her strength and weakness and the most loving and understanding. It was indeed a post straight from the heart.

Take a look right here:

Amrita Arora too had an equally adorable wish for Arhaan, she called him her soulmate and said he may be 17 but would always be a baby for them. Have a look:

In one of her old Insta posts, she even called Arhaan a carbon copy of Arbaaz Khan, she said he was a Xerox copy of papa. Well, it's good to know things are very much cordial between Arora and Khan. Coming back to Arhaan, he indeed looks handsome and should make his Bollywood debut soon. The birthday boy could give many debutants a run for their money.

