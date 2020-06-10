Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu give tips to get back in the rhythm of training

Taapsee Pannu

Add light weights to get into training mode

We are excited to go out, but let's not end up getting home quarantined again just because of the need to repair that muscle. You need to continue with functional training and add only light weights to get back into training mode. Also, begin with jogging, and graduate to running over the next few days. The monsoon will soon set in, so when it's pouring, open the windows (for some fresh air) and work out using an exercise mat, and follow it up with functional training.

I start my day with pranayam, followed by an hour of functional training. The objective of my home training is to work each and every muscle of the body.

For my share of cardio workout, I run in the parking lot of my residential complex, covering about two kilometres. This schedule goes on for six days and on the seventh day, I usually do an extensive cleaning of the house to compensate for some light workout and stretching. There are days when my muscles haven't recovered fully, so they hurt. That's when I know I need to take a break.

I eat five to six times a day in controlled portions. I start my day with a tablespoon of ghee and black salt, and have a banana post-workout to compensate for the glutamine lost from the body. I have been following a diet plan that nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has devised for me. She has added a light mid-meal between all my major meals, which either includes seasonal fruits like mango, watermelon or kokum sherbet or gond katira, which is a natural cooler for the body. I finish my last meal by 7 pm, which gives my body enough time to digest it before I sleep.

Always eat 70 per cent of your total capacity, which will not overburden the body metabolism.

Malaika Arora

Restarting won't be a problem

As long as you are dedicated to your fitness regime, restarting won't be a problem. You can continue doing the exercises that you've been doing during the lockdown.

You need to take out 30 minutes every day for your workout. It could be yoga, weight training or any physical activity that can help you remain fit and agile. Gyms and fancy equipments are a bonus, but till they reopen, following a dedicated workout routine outdoors will keep you going. Doing yoga asanas like the surya namaskar, halasana, naukasana and headstand are good for abs and blood circulation. Doing squats, simple ab and weight exercises help in the long run. I believe in eating in moderation, regardless of the lockdown. My vegan and non-dairy diet helps me feel healthy during minimum movement times. I don't believe in fad diets. Instead, include more gut-friendly food. How and when you eat makes more difference than what you eat. Fitness has to be a way of life to achieve long-lasting results. It does not happen overnight.

Rakul Preet Singh

'Biggest myth that body won't be able to take the strain after a break'

As soon as the lockdown was lifted, I went for an eight-kilometre run, which I will gradually increase to 10 kilometres. It is good to breathe in fresh air, and be out in the open when exercising. At the same time, we have to ensure we take the necessary safety precautions, wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Given the current scenario, it is most important to have a healthy body. The biggest myth is that your body won't be able to bear the strain of exercise after over two months of sitting at home. Your body will tell you when you are tired and that's when you need to stop. It could differ for different people — some may reach their threshold after 20 minutes, others after an hour. If you are still scared to opt for strenuous exercises, begin by walking and follow it up by stretching. It's the best way to begin exercising again. There are exercise tutorials on the Internet, find one that suits you in the absence of a gym.

The cheats

What's your cheat meal:

It's always a battle between pizza and butter chicken. It's tough to choose between the two.

Cheat meal versus cheat day:

It's never a cheat meal for me. It's always a cheat day — almost every single day.

Do you compensate for it:

Yes, when I have a shooting schedule coming up. I start eating right. I have light dinners and drink lots of water to cleanse my body. I also walk for at least 45 minutes daily.

In Himansh Kohli's fridge

Protein bars

Vitamin water

Nutella

Raspberries

Eggs

Fitness tips that work for Shashank Vyas

You need to work out with a positive mental attitude and compete with yourself. Comparing yourself with others distracts you from your goal. Walking up and down the building staircase and doing stretching exercises helps.

