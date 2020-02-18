Malaika Arora recalls Chaiyya Chaiyya shoot: Geeta ma'am was a strict teacher

Judges Malaika Arora and choreographer Geeta Kapur have recreated the Chaiyya Chaiyya track from Dil Se (1998) in the upcoming show, India's Best Dancer.

Arora recalled, "During the shoot, I was scared as it was my first song, and also my first time on a film set. Geeta ma'am was a strict teacher, which made me even more nervous." But, we must say, it paid off well for Malaika Arora who is still remembered for the chartbuster in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

India's Best Dancer will witness three judges - Malaika, Geeta and Terence Lewis, who will make sure that dance performance, glamour and attitude is on point. The talents will be guided under 12 mentors to perfect their moves and deliver the best performance. India's Best Dancer is giving a platform to talent who are between 15-30 years of age and are passionate about dance. From across many states, hundreds of contestants have auditioned, they will have to show their three best dance moves to impress the judges and go ahead in the competition. The show is being hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

Check out the audition promo here:

View this post on Instagram Audition promo A post shared by Geetakapur (@geeta_kapurofficial) onFeb 16, 2020 at 2:39am PST

Terence had shared earlier, "The show is going to be judged basis global standards and we are ready to explore and create India's next best dancer."

