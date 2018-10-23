Malaika Arora rings in her 45th birthday in Milan. See photos!

television

Malaika Arora has winged her way to Milan to make merry. She kicked off her pre-birthday celebration by attending favourite singer Bono's concert

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora turns a year older and, unsurprisingly, more hotter than most women in their 40s. She has winged her way to Milan to make merry. Malaika kicked off her pre-birthday celebration by attending favourite singer Bono's concert.

Arora has been posting pictures on Instagram from Milan. Take a look:



Malaika Arora's picture from her Milan trip

As Malaika turns 45, she told mid-day, her fitness regimes, saying, "Anybody who knows me, knows that I don't propagate fad diets. I'm clear about one thing —people must eat healthy meals, and exercise. You'll never see me on a crash diet, or following trends merely because they are popular in the West. You'll keep hearing developments that talk about the [ill-effects of] rice, or the benefits of having six meals. But, I believe in having my three wholesome meals a day — breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Talking about her diet, she said, "I grew up in a South Indian household, and consumed rice generously. But, we believed in having food that's unprocessed, and preferably grown as organically as possible. I still have ghee every day. But, you'll never see me binge-eating. My mother always said, 'Get up from the table while you're still hungry'. I'm particular about my meals, and always eat on time. But, I don't eat after 7.30 pm."

As she was busy with the launch of her yoga studio, Divayoga, as well as shooting for the reality shows, India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model, on which she is seen as judge. She was looking for a break. She is expected to be back in Mumbai tonight for another round of partying.

Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor raise eyebrows yet again!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates