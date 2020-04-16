Malaika Arora says 'stick to bare necessities' with The Jungle Book song

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared the video of the song 'Bare Necessities' from the popular animated film 'The Jungle Book' and urged people to stick to its motto during the lockdown period.

Arora took to Instagram to share the video of the song which featured 'The Jungle Book' characters Mowgli and Baloo.

In the video, the two characters from the much-acclaimed film are seen dancing to the rhythm of the song that preaches about living life with the simple bare necessities. With the lockdown in effect, many people are complaining of missing the luxuries of life.

"Jus stick to the bare necessities , support local n respect Mother Nature .... #thistooshallpass #stayhomestaysafe," she captioned the picture.

'The Jungle Book' is a popular fiction book by Rudyard Kipling. The story by Kipling has been adapted into several cartoons, film and television series.

It revolves around the life of a boy Mowgli the 'man-cub' who is raised in the jungle by wolves. Most other characters of the story are animals living in the jungle.

