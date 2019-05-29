Malaika Arora shares a BTS still, and we can't get our eyes off her oh-so-hot picture
Malaika Arora, the fitness enthusiast, shared a BTS still, and the actress' drool-worthy picture will leave you speechless
Malaika Arora is shooting for her new project and the actress has shared a behind-the-scenes still on social media. Malaika looks oh-so-hot in the frame, and it has already taken the internet by storm. The actress is seen donning an edgy eye makeup while holding her ponytail high with both the hands. Malaika's black-and-white picture wearing a mesh top will surely make you look at it more than once.
Malaika wrote: "#bts.... [sic]" and we can see her little tattoo with birds flying over her ribs. Take a look.
#bts....
Malaika Arora is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood today. She looks good in whatever she wears. Do you ever wonder why that is? It's because she has one of the fittest bodies B-town has ever seen! No matter what she wears, be it couture or regular gym shorts, Malaika Arora works that outfit like it's no man's business.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gives an epic reply to fan's tweet on 'hating Sridevi and dating Malaika Arora'
Being a fitness enthusiast, you can see Malaika Arora going to the gym to work out quite frequently. And all that hard work shows in the way she looks and the grace with which she carries herself. Motivated yet?
On the Bollywood front, Malaika was last seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie Pataakha.
Also Read: Malaika Arora mobbed by selfie-seeking fans in Bandra
