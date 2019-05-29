Malaika Arora shares a BTS still, and we can't get our eyes off her oh-so-hot picture

bollywood

Malaika Arora, the fitness enthusiast, shared a BTS still, and the actress' drool-worthy picture will leave you speechless

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora is shooting for her new project and the actress has shared a behind-the-scenes still on social media. Malaika looks oh-so-hot in the frame, and it has already taken the internet by storm. The actress is seen donning an edgy eye makeup while holding her ponytail high with both the hands. Malaika's black-and-white picture wearing a mesh top will surely make you look at it more than once.

Malaika wrote: "#bts.... [sic]" and we can see her little tattoo with birds flying over her ribs. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram #bts.... A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 28, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

Malaika Arora is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood today. She looks good in whatever she wears. Do you ever wonder why that is? It's because she has one of the fittest bodies B-town has ever seen! No matter what she wears, be it couture or regular gym shorts, Malaika Arora works that outfit like it's no man's business.

Being a fitness enthusiast, you can see Malaika Arora going to the gym to work out quite frequently. And all that hard work shows in the way she looks and the grace with which she carries herself. Motivated yet?

On the Bollywood front, Malaika was last seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie Pataakha.

