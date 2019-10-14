Malaika Arora shows why stretching is key in latest Monday Motivation post

Fitness enthusiasts and fans look forward to Malaika Arora's Monday Motivation posts on social media. The fitness-related posts the actress shares on Instagram every Monday will make you want to hit the gym or practise yoga to keep fit.

The post Malaika has shared today is all about stretching and how it helps your body. Malaika writes, "Stretching is a fantastic way of keeping your body supple on the days you don't want to workout. Stretching works for your body in many ways and few are: Improved flexibility. Increased blood flow to the muscles. Increased range of motion. So even if you're not in the mood to workout, make sure you stretch today. Hello Universe, Hello New week."

How fit does Malaika look in these pictures? We're super motivated to start exercising and make healthy changes in our life!

Malaika Arora is so focused on keeping fit that she has even invested in a yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA. "I have for long been zealously practising yoga and experienced the dynamics of its inner energy and mental equipoise. Six months ago, SARVA and I partnered to start Diva Yoga, a unique studio concept for women only and we are overwhelmed with the way it has evolved," said Malaika in a chat with IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates