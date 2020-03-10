Malaika Arora spotted in vibrant multi-coloured athleisure

Actress Malaika Arora, who's popularly known for her fashion, made a statement in a vibrant multi-coloured athleisure. Malaika grabbed attention with her stunning gym style statement. She was photographed outside the gym dressed in a multi-coloured crop top and yoga pants.

The 46-year-old actress is currently seen judging dance reality show titled "India's Best Dancer". Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever