Malaika Arora spotted in vibrant multi-coloured athleisure
Actress Malaika Arora, who's popularly known for her fashion, made a statement in a vibrant multi-coloured athleisure. Malaika grabbed attention with her stunning gym style statement. She was photographed outside the gym dressed in a multi-coloured crop top and yoga pants.
The 46-year-old actress is currently seen judging dance reality show titled "India's Best Dancer". Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Malaika Arora and her passion for fitness are not hidden! Courtesy, her multiple interviews where she swears by yoga and workout, and of course, her motivational Instagram account. In fact, Malaika's fans wait for motivational posts by the diva and keep them posted on social media every Monday. She calls is Monday Motivation series! In this one, she is seen doing a handstand, and her every muscle screams hard work! All pictures/Malaika Arora's Instagram account
It's not just her different yoga poses that will leave you inspired, but her fit body, and flexibility too will make you just try those yoga asanas right away! Malaika Arora not only shares the poses on social media and also guides the users on how to do it, but also asks the yoga posers to share their experience. Isn't that simply amazing? Well, this headstand version does look convincing.
Many people find solace in dancing, and some make the workout as their way to put out the negativity in the most positive way. When it comes to Malaika Arora, she has time and again agreed how she switched to yoga a few years ago, and how encouraging it has been!
Ever since Malaika Arora has begun her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram, she has amassed a staggering amount of followers on the social networking website. And now, as said earlier, she has made some drastic changes in her Monday Motivation post.
Earlier, she used to write some inspirational quotes and simultaneously share her videos and photos from the gym, but now, she shares some challenges for her fans and followers and then later shares the best of these user posts on her Instagram stories.
Fitness freak Malaika Arora has nailed the modified reclined pigeon pose. Not just that, she is encouraging her fans to learn the yoga posture. Malaika took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of hers where she can be seen striking the yoga pose with perfection.
Malaika Arora not only shares the yoga pose. She also updates the fans on how one can nail those asanas with utmost perfection. On her social media, she shares guidelines one can follow to get ahead of the game and stay fit by devoting just 15 minutes.
When Malaika Arora shared this one, it read - 'stretches, bends, yoga, repeat!'
Malaika Arora has also agreed on yoga makes her happy, feel energised, stay focused, and above all calm her senses. She does make every Monday count, what do you think?
As she posted this pose on social media, Malaika Arora captioned, "Yoga empowers you to stretch beyond your limits and encourages you in the journey of surrounding yourself with love, positivity, gratitude and happiness! Have an amazing week! [sic]"
People who workout every day surely knows how painful this one can be! Malaika Arora not only agreed about painful planks but also mentioned how "I love planks" can never be said by any fitness enthusiast. True that! We get it.
In an interview with IANS, Malaika Arora shared, "Talking about her love for yoga, Malaika said: "I was introduced to yoga about five years ago and slowly grew fond of it. I always had that preconceived notion it is very slow and is for the elderly, but to my experience, any age group fits into the yoga genre."
Stay healthy, stay fit, tag Malaika Arora for it! Share with us how many yoga poses from Malaika Arora's #MondayMotivation did you get right.
Malaika Arora, the fitness enthusiasts who swear by yoga for being in shape and healthy, has given us some major workout goals. If not a hardcore workout, all we can do is spare 15 minutes from our busy schedule and try out these yoga poses truly inspired by Malaika Arora's Instagram account.
