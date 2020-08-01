Malaika Arora takes being vegan seriously; shares post on Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora says she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media. Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress. The actress described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage).

"I take being vegan very seriously..... #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the dancing diva Malaika got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about."

Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work. She opened up about her bond with her sister during the shoot of Sony Entertainment Television's show "India's Best Dancer".

On the personal front, she had also shared on her Instagram account on how to boost your immunity by sharing a video with all her fans. But her Instagram account isn't all about fitness but about her friends too. She is also very fond of sharing throwback pictures with her girl gang that comprises of sister Amrita Arora and BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

