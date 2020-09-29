Malaika Arora: This week's Malaika's Move Of The Week is all about 'Gratitude'
Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share Move of the week and it's all about Gratitude.
For a long time, almost a year, Malaika Arora has been sharing what she calls Monday Motivation Posts. It's also called Malaika's Move of the Week, and this week's move is a little different. Taking to her Instagram account, she reavealed what exactly it was.
She wrote- "This week's #malaikasmoveoftheweek is all about 'GRATITUDE'. Over the past few days, I've gotten so much love, support, help, good wishes and warmth from all of you that it is overwhelming. I want to thank all of you for your prayers and all the comments that have been pouring in!" (sic)
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Hello & namaste everyone! This week's #malaikasmoveoftheweek is all about 'GRATITUDE' Over the past few days, I've gotten so much love, support, help, good wishes and warmth from all of you that it is overwhelming. I want to thank all of you for your prayers and all the comments that have been pouring in! So this week's activity is to say the one word we often forget to say, 'THANK YOU' Write 3 things you're thankful for and post it on your stories tagging me, @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek Health, our families & our friends is something we should all be grateful for, every single day! I'm excited to see this how big and amazing this #gratitudechain will be! Share it with as many people as possible guys and lets let our loved ones know we're utterly grateful to have them in our lives! Love, light & happiness, Malaika Arora #malaikasmondaymotivation #gratitude #mindfulnesswithsarva #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva #yogainspiration @sarvesh_shashi
And in an interview with Mumbai Mirror recently, she talked about testing positive for COVID-19 and what it felt like. She said, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."
She added, ""The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly. There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well and hydrate myself."
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: Malaika Arora On Being COVID-19 Positive: Spoke To Each Other From Our Balconies
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe