Malaika Arora: This week's Malaika's Move Of The Week is all about 'Gratitude'

For a long time, almost a year, Malaika Arora has been sharing what she calls Monday Motivation Posts. It's also called Malaika's Move of the Week, and this week's move is a little different. Taking to her Instagram account, she reavealed what exactly it was.

She wrote- "This week's #malaikasmoveoftheweek is all about 'GRATITUDE'. Over the past few days, I've gotten so much love, support, help, good wishes and warmth from all of you that it is overwhelming. I want to thank all of you for your prayers and all the comments that have been pouring in!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

And in an interview with Mumbai Mirror recently, she talked about testing positive for COVID-19 and what it felt like. She said, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."

She added, ""The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly. There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well and hydrate myself."

