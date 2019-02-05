Malaika Arora to release Sophie Choudry's Punjabi track, Ajj Naiyo Sauna

music

Manj has produced and also features in the music video, which has been choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry is all set to release her first Punjabi collaboration, Ajj Naiyo Sauna, with Manj of the RDB band. Manj has produced and also features in the music video, which has been choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.

The singer also shared the first glimpse of her song on Instagram and captioned it: "Woohoo...Here it is.. the first look...Get ready for #AjjNaiyoSawna @manjmusik video @vitapictura @juggyysingh choreography @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji styled by @rockystar100 HMU @harryrajput64 @mehakoberoi out on @zeemusiccompany #sophiechoudry #manjmusik #punjabi #newsong #nosleep #partyanthem TKU @bigboytoyz_india & @rushindrasinha [sic]"

"I felt there was a long gap between my last song and this one, but no longer. I'm ready to reclaim my unique space," says Sophie. Her buddy, gym partner and neighbour Malaika Arora will be releasing the video. Looks like the hotness quotient will be soaring at this song launch.

