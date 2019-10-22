Malaika Arora to ring in her 46th birthday with friends

Actress Malaika Arora is excited to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai with her friends and family after six years.

The Bollywood diva turns 46 on Wednesday.

After six years, Malaika Arora will be in Mumbai on her birthday. Sometimes she spent her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends and sometimes travelling for work.

"This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family," Malaika said.

This year, Malaika decided to be in the city and celebrate her special day with her family and all her industry friends. She's hosting a birthday bash at a five-star hotel on Tuesday night.

