Malaika Arora wishes her darling Seema Khan on her birthday, showers her with love!
As Seema Khan celebrates her birthday, Malaika Arora showers her with love, calls her a darling, and don't miss Maheep Kapoor and Ananya Panday's wishes either!
Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan turns a year younger today, just a day after Women's Day. And as expected, all her friends from the film fraternity had to shower her with love on this special day. And as expected, first in line was Malaika Arora, who had a lovely post to share.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a beautiful and gorgeous picture with her girl gang that had her, Amrita Arora, and Seema herself. Malaika called Seema her darling and showered her with all the love. This is one picture you don't want to miss.
Take a look right here:
There was another ravishing picture of the two gorgeous ladies together that surpasses the one above:
Next in line was Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife. And the first post she had for her birthday was a delicious and irresistible cake that you cannot gaze at with an empty stomach. If you do, good luck! Take a look:
Next was a picture that was a selfie of the two ladies:
And lastly, Ananya Panday posted a childhood picture of herself where she could be seen enjoying with Seema and she wished her by calling her Seemaoid. Well, quite an adorable way to wish her, we must say:
Sohail Khan's wife and elder son, Seema Khan and Nirvaan Khan were spotted at Bandra and they also posed for the paparazzi. All pictures courtesy: Yogen Shah
Here comes the man himself, Sohail Khan, and completes the perfect picture as he stylishly poses with wife and son, Seema Khan and Nirvaan Khan.
We have seen the Khan family gatherings and outings many times and we hope we continue to see more such outings in the future as well.
Sohail Khan looks dapper and really handsome in that causal black t-shirt and blue jeans and Nirvaan looks like a spitting image of his father.
And here comes the turn of Sohail Khan's younger son for a pose. Seema Khan poses with Yohan Khan and the boy seems to be lost in his own world.
Seema Khan and Yohan Khan pose for another picture and we really miss Sohail Khan and Nirvaan Khan in this picture that could’ve given all of us that one perfect pic of the day!
Sohail Khan stepped out with his family for a quiet dinner in Bandra. He was snapped with wife Seema Khan, sons - Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. See photos
