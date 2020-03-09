Malaika Arora wishes her darling Seema Khan on her birthday, showers her with love!

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan turns a year younger today, just a day after Women's Day. And as expected, all her friends from the film fraternity had to shower her with love on this special day. And as expected, first in line was Malaika Arora, who had a lovely post to share.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a beautiful and gorgeous picture with her girl gang that had her, Amrita Arora, and Seema herself. Malaika called Seema her darling and showered her with all the love. This is one picture you don't want to miss.

Take a look right here:

There was another ravishing picture of the two gorgeous ladies together that surpasses the one above:

Next in line was Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife. And the first post she had for her birthday was a delicious and irresistible cake that you cannot gaze at with an empty stomach. If you do, good luck! Take a look:

Next was a picture that was a selfie of the two ladies:

And lastly, Ananya Panday posted a childhood picture of herself where she could be seen enjoying with Seema and she wished her by calling her Seemaoid. Well, quite an adorable way to wish her, we must say:

