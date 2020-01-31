Malaika Arora wishes her sister Amrita Arora on her birthday and it's all sorts of adorable

Amrita Arora, who is celebrating her birthday today on January 31, is indeed lucky to have a sister like Malaika Arora, who had the sweetest wish for her! Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote something really adorable- Happy birthday my Amu, amzu, amolla, amutti, ams.... all names of endearment, coz we love u (p.s. Now don’t cry n get emo) sic.

It’s a collage of over four breathtaking pictures that show the unshakable bond of the sisters, and of course, their sizzling aura and smoldering persona. You clearly don’t want to miss it.

Have a look at the pictures and the adorable post right here:

The post attracted a lot of comments from various celebrities who also praised Amrita on the special occasion. Archana Vijaya wrote- Soooo cute! Happy happy birthday! Love and kisses! Sophie Choudry wrote- Amuuuuu Happy happy bday gorgeous girl! Loads of love.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wished the actress with as many as four hearts and three smileys. Farah Khan wrote- Happy happy Amuuuuuu kaminiiiiiiii! Dia Mirza stated- Happy birthday gorgeous girl! And even Dino Morea wished her a Happy Birthday!

Now, a question- How many of you want to see the Arora sisters in a film together?

