Malaika Arora's age-defying yoga pose will make you run for a perfect body

Malaika Arora, who is known for her hot bod and also as a fitness enthusiast, shared a post on Instagram that has left us all envy

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora, the woman who is synonymous to being a diva, shared a yoga pose on her social media handle, and it is taking the internet by storm.

Malaika is often seen sharing her workout videos, and the latest picture will make you run for a perfect body, same as hers! The actress posted a picture, where she is seen forming a perfect 90 degrees arch with her body, and oh boy, she has nailed it with utmost perfection.

Malaika has left no stone unturned to look as if she is in her late 20s, and it seems like the actress' body has just refused to grow older as each day passes.

While age seems to have played little mischief with her frame, Malaika Arora doesn't shy away from confessing that she felt her body "slowed down" once she hit 40.

"Even though I have always been working out, it was not like being 25 anymore. The body goes through so much over the years that it certainly slows down. It's not as receptive as it was after 40. So, it [takes an effort to] overcome that. I avoid letting age bother me, or let my mind slow down."

