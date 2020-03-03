Malaika Arora's fashionable all-grey outfit makes heads turn!

Malaika Arora showed off her style in a grey pleated skirt, paired with a grey crop top and white Converse shoes. The actress, who is known for her fitness and style sense, is often clicked at her best. Here's what she opted for on her casual outing.

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Synthetic Pleated Skirt:

Impress everyone with your stunning western look by wearing this beautifully handcrafted skirt. This one offers you the best quality fabric. The skirt comes with unique stitches and is lightweight. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1662 only. Shop here.

Satin Pleated Skirt:

Tuck in your favourite white shirt and make heads turn as you step out in style. Wear it with a pair of nude heels for the next party you attend. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 899 only. Shop here.

Floral Pleated Skirt:

With a comfortable fit, this skirt will stay true to your comfort level. It will go best with short tops. Pair it with a regular fit top and nail your next casual outing. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1199 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Women's Black Snake Print Pleated Skirt:

This flared skirt featuring an elastic closure on the waistline will fit you perfectly and will look very graceful on you when teamed with a crop top. This skirt is made from superior quality georgette that ensures comfort throughout. It gives you a perfect fit while keeping you comfortable all day long. Team it up with bright formal shirts and dazzle everyone. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1199 only on Amazon. Shop here.

