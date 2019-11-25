Malaika Arora's latest Monday Motivation post is arguably her best till date
Malaika Arora has another inspiring Monday Motivation post for all of us and is probably her best one till date
Kudos to Malaika Arora for starting something called Malaika Monday Motivation on her Instagram account. This is one aspect of the actress that makes her one of the most inspiring people in Tinsel Town. Her physical fitness and fantastic body don't come merely from working out and sweating it hard in the gym, it's also about mental fitness and strength.
And whenever you're feeling low or having a bad day, especially on a Monday, since most of us have Monday Blues in the name of going to school, college or office, the first thing you need to do is dive straight into her account for feeling better. And her recent post is probably her best one to date.
She writes- The world is a beautiful place with many challenges. And on our journeys, we change! One thing that remains constant is the fact that it needs power. Have a look at her post right here:
The world is a beautiful place with many challenges. And on our journeys, we change ! One thing that remains constant is the fact that it needs power. My mantra always has been, we learn to bend so that we may seldom break. And my ever present tribe at @thedivayoga ensures, I push my limits every single day! #malaikasmondaymotivation #thedivayoga #divayoga #divayogastudios #anandsir
Arora isn't just a fitness enthusiast, but also believes in taking risks when it comes to her fashion choices. Recently, she nailed her printed and neon shoes look and impressed one and all. And she also knows how to slay in her traditional avatar. She shared a post on Instagram on November 24 where she was dressed in a blue sari and as expected, was looking ravishing. Take a look:
Moody blues...... #amritsar @abujanisandeepkhosla @mehakoberoi
She also posted a beautiful picture with her sister Amrita Arora and both the ladies looked ravishing, to say the least. We really admire how Malaika is able to pull off all the outfits and make them their own, check it out:
Holy guacamole ..... #sistaact ♥ï¸Â #fitnfabaward @amuaroraofficial#bestfootforward
Given she has shed her take on life this week, we wonder what's going to be the Monday Motivation next week.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Malaika Arora is still defying age at 46. Her exercise regime has kept are fit and fab. The diva was clicked by the shutterbugs as she visited diva yoga in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Be it a basic tee or a red carpet look, this gorgeous diva can still slay it in any outfit! This time too it was no different, opting for a black crop top and gym shorts for the outing.
Malaika Arora isn't just a celebrity who's obsessed with her work, she's a doting mom who's immensely affectionate to her son Arhaan Khan who turned 17 last week. Malaika took to her Instagram handle to make her son's day special.
She posted a collage of two pictures. It had a younger Malaika and her toddler on one hand, and a grown-up Arhaan with her mom on the other. She wrote- "N just like that my baby boy turns 17. [sic]" She called him her strength and weakness and the most loving and understanding. It was indeed a post straight from the heart.
Malaika divorced Arhaan's father Arbaaz Khan in 2017. The couple were together for 19 years. She is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have been in a relationship for a while, and their clandestine romance is now public, as the couple doesn't shy away from being clicked by the media. They have often spoken about each other in their respective interviews and fans are now waiting for the good news.
Whenever Malaika has been asked about tying the knot with Arjun, she has quashed the wedding rumours and stated that she is happy in this relationship but there's no wedding on the cards as of now. But there's another adage that goes like- Good things take time.
Malaika Arora was snapped with no makeup by the shutterbugs as she visited diva yoga in Bandra, Mumbai. See pictures
