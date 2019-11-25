Malaika Arora's latest Monday Motivation post is arguably her best till date

Kudos to Malaika Arora for starting something called Malaika Monday Motivation on her Instagram account. This is one aspect of the actress that makes her one of the most inspiring people in Tinsel Town. Her physical fitness and fantastic body don't come merely from working out and sweating it hard in the gym, it's also about mental fitness and strength.

And whenever you're feeling low or having a bad day, especially on a Monday, since most of us have Monday Blues in the name of going to school, college or office, the first thing you need to do is dive straight into her account for feeling better. And her recent post is probably her best one to date.

She writes- The world is a beautiful place with many challenges. And on our journeys, we change! One thing that remains constant is the fact that it needs power. Have a look at her post right here:

Arora isn't just a fitness enthusiast, but also believes in taking risks when it comes to her fashion choices. Recently, she nailed her printed and neon shoes look and impressed one and all. And she also knows how to slay in her traditional avatar. She shared a post on Instagram on November 24 where she was dressed in a blue sari and as expected, was looking ravishing. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Moody blues...... #amritsar @abujanisandeepkhosla @mehakoberoi A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onNov 23, 2019 at 7:28am PST

She also posted a beautiful picture with her sister Amrita Arora and both the ladies looked ravishing, to say the least. We really admire how Malaika is able to pull off all the outfits and make them their own, check it out:

View this post on Instagram Holy guacamole ..... #sistaact ♥ï¸Â #fitnfabaward @amuaroraofficial#bestfootforward A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onNov 14, 2019 at 2:50am PST

Given she has shed her take on life this week, we wonder what's going to be the Monday Motivation next week.

