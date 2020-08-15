Malaika Arora's pet Casper looks on as she 'twists' herself into a yoga pose!

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood currently, and the one thing that she swears by that keeps her fit and in shape is yoga. The Chhaiya Chhaiya actress recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her dog Casper doing yoga, which will surely make you chuckle.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen performing a difficult looking yoga pose while Casper looks on at her in wonder! Sharing the picture, Malla wrote, "Casper saying - hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that's what am doing... why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u. #casper #CanineGyaan"

Isn't that hilarious? Well, if Casper could talk, maybe he would say exactly the same thing!

One of Malaika Arora's followers commented, "your yoga exercises give me inspiration so thanks and love you so much and lots of love from Nepal" while another said, "You are an inspiration for millions of us. Promoting yoga and healthcare is really important and you have dedicated yourself towards this." Sister Amrita Arora, on the other hand, was all love for Casper! She wrote, "My caspuuuu!"

On the work front, Malaika Arora can be seen as one of the celebrity judges on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news