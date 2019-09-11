Malaika Arora's throwback bikini picture is eye-catching!
Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post is too hot to handle and the picture redefines the word sexy.
Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga. The celebrity has also opened a yoga studio in association with Sarvesh Sashi. Malaika loves going on vacations to exotic locations and recently she went to a health retreat in Austria with Arjun Kapoor, and she bombarded her Instagram handle with oh-so-hot pictures.
Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post is a throwback picture, which has her flaunting her chiselled back. The monochrome picture has her wavy tresses cascading down her back. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sizzles amidst the ocean. This picture of Malaika is from one of her vacations.
Take a look at the picture here:
Celebrities like Ileana D'cruz and Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, couldn't get enough of this monochrome picture. While Gabriella commented: "Damn" with a fire emoticon, Ileana shared eight fire emojis.
A few days ago, the 45-year-old shared a picture of herself where she is seen holding a side plank. She also penned a note pointing out the benefits of the exercise. She wrote: Here's another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at @thedivayoga. "I love planks" said no one ever!
Here’s another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at @thedivayoga. “I love planks” said no one ever! The side plank is one of the most gruelling 30 seconds of the plank family. I love how my Diva squad pushes me every day to do better so, here’s my Vashishthasana. A) It strengthens your wrists, forearms, shoulders, and spine B) Increases flexibility in the wrists. C) Opens the hips and hamstrings. D) Tones the abdominal muscles. E) Improves balance, concentration, and focus. On days when I feel exceptionally powerful, I love to channelize it through my body and just let it emanate into the universe! Hello Universe, Hello new week! #malaikasmondaymotivation @reebokindia
Her picture is a part of a series started by her on Instagram, 'Malaika's Monday Motivation'. She posts a video or a picture of her working out at the gym every Monday. Malaika is not only fit and fab at the age of 45 but has also raised the bar high with her svelte physique and fashion.
Janhvi Kapoor also spotted without makeup as she stepped out of her gym in Bandra. The Dhadak actress aced the gym look in a pink and orange sports bra and black gym sports.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming digital debut The Ghost Stories. The movie is an anthology horror film. She will star in the part directed by Zoya Akhtar.
Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020.
In picture: Janhvi Kapoor was all smile as she was spotted at her gym in Bandra.
Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht and Dostana 2.
In picture: Janhvi Kapoor at her gym in Bandra.
