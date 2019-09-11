Malaika Arora's throwback bikini picture is eye-catching!

Malaika Arora in one of the pictures from her Maldives' vacation. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/malaiakaroraofficial

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga. The celebrity has also opened a yoga studio in association with Sarvesh Sashi. Malaika loves going on vacations to exotic locations and recently she went to a health retreat in Austria with Arjun Kapoor, and she bombarded her Instagram handle with oh-so-hot pictures.

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post is a throwback picture, which has her flaunting her chiselled back. The monochrome picture has her wavy tresses cascading down her back. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sizzles amidst the ocean. This picture of Malaika is from one of her vacations.

Take a look at the picture here:

Celebrities like Ileana D'cruz and Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, couldn't get enough of this monochrome picture. While Gabriella commented: "Damn" with a fire emoticon, Ileana shared eight fire emojis.

A few days ago, the 45-year-old shared a picture of herself where she is seen holding a side plank. She also penned a note pointing out the benefits of the exercise. She wrote: Here's another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at @thedivayoga. "I love planks" said no one ever!

Her picture is a part of a series started by her on Instagram, 'Malaika's Monday Motivation'. She posts a video or a picture of her working out at the gym every Monday. Malaika is not only fit and fab at the age of 45 but has also raised the bar high with her svelte physique and fashion.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates