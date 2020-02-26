Malala Yousafzai says Greta Thunberg is the only friend she'd skip school for

Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate Yousafzai Malala met Teen climate activist Great Thunberg at the Britain's University of Oxford on Tuesday.

22-year-old Malala posted a picture on the micro-blogging site with Thunberg sitting on a bench. She wrote, "She’s the only friend I’d skip school for."

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

Thunberg shared a similar picture on her Instagram and wrote that she met her role model. "So... today I met my role model. What else can I say?" she captioned the picture.

The women came to be known for their strong stand on women's education and climate change.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education. She became a global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of oppression.

Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and 2020. The pair had met to discuss their activism at Lady Margaret Hall where Thunberg also spoke about climate change.

