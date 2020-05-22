Malang 2: Will Shraddha Kapoor team up with Mohit Suri again?

Mohit Suri's Malang that starred Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, was a different kind of a thriller, with each character possessing his/her own intentions, driven by revenge and hunger for power. The last scene left the door ajar for a sequel, and it has now been confirmed by the makers that Malang 2 is indeed being planned.

As far as the leading lady is concerned, Pinkvilla reports that it's Shraddha Kapoor that will be seen in the sequel. This would be her third film with Suri after Aashiqui 2 and Half Girlfriend. Talking about it, a source was quoted saying to the portal, "Mohit had also spoken to Shraddha for Malang but her dates back then couldn't be managed. Then, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya. Given their equation, when Mohit asked her to just step in for the little voiceover in the end, she immediately agreed."

It added, "Of course, she was aware that this could spiral into a part two, which she would be leading. That discussion has already happened between Shraddha and Mohit. They will be reuniting once again after Half Girlfriend." Currently, Suri is busy with Ek Villain 2, which stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Rakul Preet Singh, and the film is slated to release on January 8 next year.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has a film with Ranbir Kapoor coming up that has bee directed by Luv Ranjan. This film will release on March 26 next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news