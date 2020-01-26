Malang actress Disha Patani on working in Bollywood: Takes time to find the right script

Disha Patani is not just one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood, but also an actress with a great screen presence. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since the first look of her next, Malang released. From the poster to the trailer, every promotional tidbit released has been receiving immense love for Disha's skills. The hottest outsider in the industry tells us what she thinks!

Recalling her journey from being a camera-shy person to being the actress who is winning hearts, Disha shares, "I think it takes time to find the right kind of script. I am someone who didn't really want to be an actress when I was younger, I was too shy to even think that I would be in front of camera. I couldn't even click a picture because I was damn shy, then I somehow landed up here in Bollywood and here am I."

Disha has taken the oomph factor with her bikini-clad appearances in the trailer to a whole new level. The songs are already making all the right noise where Disha is looking like a vision against the backdrop of Goa and Mauritius. From her physique to her style, everything is creating a buzz and the audience can't wait to watch her on-screen.

Disha Patani has been receiving appreciation from all across for the trailer of Malang and fans are super happy to catch a glimpse of the actor on screen. Every bit of the unveiled and unleashed madness from her next is raking up the excitement and even we are excited!

The actress has a stellar line-up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on February 7, 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing the superstar on the big screen with Radhe, followed by Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

