Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani look gorgeous in the breathtakingly shot Humraah

After wooing the audience with Chal Ghar Chalen and the Malang title track, the makers have finally released the next song from the movie, titled Humraah. The song gives us more insight into the high strung-full-of-adventure chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Humraah is all about living selfishly and unapologetically for yourself and living life to the fullest. The lyrics definitely a taste of the fun but the video makes us want to jump in a vacation pool. The freshly-harvested pair is dropping nothing but goals with their sizzling chemistry with a hint of mystery that surrounds them.

Malang is a mystery thriller that stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Have a look at the song right here:

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

