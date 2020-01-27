Malang: Beware of Aditya Roy Kapur's latest still from the film, it may haunt you for long!

There are two sides to Mohit Suri's Malang- The Beauty and the Beast. And the trailer and the promos have shown us both sides of the same coin. Aditya Roy Kapur, the leading man of this romantic thriller, also showcases the two sides inside him.

With all his portions with Disha Patani, he's a happy-go-lucky guy who's madly in love with this mysterious globe-trotter. And one shocking incident changes their lives forever, which forces him to transform into a killing machine, a beast, and a monster. And that's exactly what his latest Instagram post is all about.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a still from the film where we get to see the demonic side of the actor that was not tapped into yet by any filmmaker he worked with. The blood-red eyes indicate an indefatigable thirst for revenge. Such is the power of the look that it may haunt you for long. Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, who also happen to be a part of the film, commented with Kadak and Terrific respectively.

And ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra gave the look a thumbs-up, take a look right here:

The film is all set to release on February 7, and the expectations are really high. The best thing about Malang is that it's hard to guess the plot by watching the trailer. There are so many Bollywood movies out there that give away the entire plot in the trailer itself, barely leaving any room for surprise or shock. Malang seems to make a difference!

Will this thriller stand the test of the time? Let's wait and watch!

