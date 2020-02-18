Search

Malang box office collection: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Published: Feb 18, 2020, 18:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang is running strong at the box office

Image source: mid-day archives

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang is running strong at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a revenge drama and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The movie collected Rs 1.53 crores on its second Monday bringing the total to 49.2 crores and is all set to cross the 50 crore mark on Tuesday. Malang had an opening with Rs 6.71 crore on Day 1 and has been increasing steadily and going in the upwards direction and the movie keeps the audiences intrigued and at the edge till the very last minute.

The film Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial and is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani and definitely everyone is elated with the response.

The movie is not failing to take the audience on a thrilling ride and is facing the competition with a stronghold.

