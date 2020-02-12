Malang box office collection: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer mints Rs 4 crores on Tuesday

The numbers are telling us that Malang is roaring big at the box office! The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is running strong at the box office. The film has shown a steady growth with Tuesday charting Rs 3.8 crores. This makes the total of Malang, Rs 33.2 crores and looks like there is a great growth that follows!

#Malang is steady on Day 5... It was important to trend well on weekdays and if it continues to maintain on Day 6 and 7, a healthy Week 1 total will be on the cards... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr. Total: â¹ 33.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2020

Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the high on life trailer of the movie was released. The Mohit Suri directorial is charting great numbers at the box office and it is the performance of each of the actors- Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani with their sizzling chemistry and Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu in important pivotal roles are giving the right reasons for the cinema-goers to rush to the theatres.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on 7 February 2020 and has been running successfully.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates