Malang Box Office Day 1: The Mohit Suri directorial mints Rs 6.71 crore

The much-talked-about Malang has finally released and the Mohit Suri directorial has managed to rake in Rs 6.71 crore on its first day. Starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang is an action-thriller film, which hit theatres on February 7.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the day 1 box office numbers of the film. He wrote, "#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri Rs 6.71 cr. #India biz."

A mid-day review of Malang reads, "Here, what could have been a delicious thriller turns out to be merely a watchable and forgettable revenge-drama, which never goes as Malang as I thought it would be."

Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

