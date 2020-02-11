Search

Malang box office day 4: The action thriller earns Rs 4.04 crore

Published: Feb 11, 2020, 12:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Continuing its strong run at the box office, Malang collected Rs 4.04 crore on its first Monday, bringing the total to Rs 29.04 crore.

A still from Malang
A still from Malang

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang is having a decent run at the box office on day 4 since its release on February 7. The movie has collected over Rs 25 crore on its first weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm Malang's box office collection. He tweeted:

Ever since its trailer release, Malang has created a buzz amongst the audience especially due to the sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play pivotal roles in the film. The film's soundtrack has also been loved by the audiences.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, and has been running successfully.

