Malang celeb review: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, Nora Fatehi are all praise for the film

Published: Feb 07, 2020, 18:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Malang
After creating an immense buzz with the back to back poster releases, the thrilling trailer, and the songs, Malang has finally hit the screens and is already taking over. Not just the audience but B-town celebs are loving the thriller as well.

Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Pulkit Samrat, Nushrat Bharucha, Maniesh Paul, Gaurav Chopra, and others are all praises for the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer.

Ritesh took to his Twitter account to praise the lead cast - Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

While Sonam Kapoor compared her father Anil Kapoor's role in Malang with his 1987 hit Mr India. She wrote, "Mr. India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best!

A special screening was held for people in the industry and they had an amazingly positive reaction and had nothing but praises for the hard work and efforts that were put in by the whole team of the Mohit Suri directorial. Each character had an astonishing screen presence and all of them were seen in an unexpected avatar.

The lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur essayed his role to perfection and his pairing with Disha Patani is the hottest in B'-Town right now. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, both have unique characters with little detail revealed about them but at the same time, enchanting with the layered characterizations.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film released on February 7, 2020.

