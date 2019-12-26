Malang, Chhalaang get new release dates

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has been preponed by a week and will now release on 7th February. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will now release on 13th March. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is produced by ADF Films and Luv Films and presented by T-Series. T-Series and Anurag Basu's film which was earlier scheduled to release on 13th March will now release on 24th April.

Commenting on this development, Ankur Garg said, "Anurag Basu Sir and Bhushan ji were extremely gracious in accepting our request to shift their film's release for our film Chhalaang. As for Malang, Luv & Dinesh mutually agreed that it's in the best interest of both films to avoid a clash. We are excited to share Malang with the audience a week prior and are positive this move will ensure the film gets a steadier presence at the box office."

