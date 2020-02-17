Malang: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's thriller going strong at the box-office

Malang hit the screens on February 7, 2020, and the audiences love how the movie is the perfect package of action, love, drama, thrill, and revenge. The sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is the highlight and is surely taking the audiences by awe.

Malang rooted itself strongly at the box office from the very beginning and had a jump on the second Sunday collections with 3.25 CR of the box office collection brining the total collection is 47.67 crores. The movie is strongly marching towards 50 crores and will achieve the same in no time.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet right here:

#Malang puts up a decent total in Weekend 2... Will cross âÂ¹ 50 cr on weekdays... Has weekdays to score, before new films [#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan and #Bhoot] arrive... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 47.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

The Mohit Suri directorial is not failing to take the audiences on a thrill and is facing the competition with a stronghold. Malang has been loved by the audiences and the critics alike and is the choice of the movie even on the weekdays. The songs of the movie have been on loop and are demanded by the masses at every party.

Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial and is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani and definitely everyone is elated with the response.

Malang had an opening with Rs. 6.71 crores on Day 1 and has been increasing steadily and going in the upwards direction and the movie keeps the audiences intrigued and at the edge till the very last minute. The audiences have loved the unseen side of Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

