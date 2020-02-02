Malang: Disha Patani is ready to unleash the madness with the new title track

Enthralling the audience with the new age chemistry of Aditya and Disha and its promising storyline, the makers of Malang are all set to release another track Hui Malang and looking at Disha's all-new avatar, it is something we are already looking forward to that will light up our day tomorrow!

Actress Disha Patani took to her social media and shared the look that is extremely appealing and hot. She posted- Sara is ready to unleash the madness. The question is, are you?! Hui Malang out tomorrow.

Take a look right here:

The song titled Hui Malang is being helmed by Music Director Ved Sharma and has been sung by Asses Kaur. The lyrics of the song have been rendered by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The little glimpse that we caught on, Disha Patani's sizzling avatar is what makes the song all the more exciting. Dressed in an all-white and also, looking like a forework, Disha's both the looks are what makes Hui Malang, a track that we can't really wait for!

The sizzling chemistry between the fresh pairing of Aditya and Disha is the new talk of the town. The dose of romance in all the tracks and the trailer really took our excitement to its peak. The entire jukebox of Malang is the blockbuster hit of the season! The screens have been set on fire and the audience is waiting for the release eagerly. The new age romance of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani gives an edge to the story.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

