Malang: Disha Patani will make you fall in love with her first look

The decade seems to have begun on a high note as Anil Kapoor has shared not one but two looks from his upcoming film, Malang. And it's not his character that has been unveiled but the characters of the other principal actors. A few hours ago, we saw the beast mode of Aditya Roy Kapur, and now it's time to move to the beauty, Disha Patani.

Describing her first look, Kapoor wrote- In love... living from one high to another.

Take a look right here:

Patani oozes radiance in this poster that's bathed in pink which signifies passion and romance, love and longing. Mohit Suri seems to have created another cocktail of romance and thrill that powered his earlier pieces of work. Both Kapur and Patani are gorgeous in their individual ways and their celluloid chemistry could set the screen ablaze.

Recently, the news was out that the newest hot pair of B-town Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are going to perform an underwater kissing sequence in Malang.

Patani, a few months ago, took to her Instagram account to share a still from the film where she could be seen with her hero in full rockstar mode, have a look in case you missed it:

Talking about Anil Kapoor, he's one of the finest talents of Hindi Cinema and can elevate any film with his powerful performances, and Malang seems to be that film that may give him the opportunity to shine and soar like never before. We also have Kunal Kemmu, another fine actor who began his career with Suri with 2005's Kalyug.

The makers have created an intriguing ensemble and it shall be interesting to see what they have in store for us when Malang releases on February 7, 2020.

