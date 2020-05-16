Malang: Disha Patani's hottest ever avatar is now available on OTT platform

Disha Patani is an actress who always strives to give the best performance in every film that she does. She has provided the audience with an explosive performance with her dynamite of performance in Malang. The audience quite literally 'unleashed the madness' and raved about the hot avatar she gave them in the film.

Recently, the actress's film Malang was made available for streaming on Netflix. The film is a romantic psychological thriller film in which Disha Patani's avatar just lit up the screens. Sharing her excitement, the actress uploaded BTS from the film on her stories, one in which she was seen near the beach holding a parasailing kite and the other in which she was seen riding a buggy.

Previously, in her debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was a sports biopic on the silver screen, Disha had played Dhoni's girlfriend in the film. The actress was also seen in Baaghi 2, alongside Tiger Shroff where she brought to the audience an engrossing character on the screens.

In Malang, Disha completely revamped her character and gave the audience a new avatar which was astonishing! Disha Patani has a stellar array upcoming films down the pipeline, namely, Radhe, where she will be seen sharing a screen with Salman Khan, Ek Villain 2, where she will share the screen with John Abraham and KTina.

Make sure to 'unleash the madness' with Malang!

