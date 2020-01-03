Malang First Look: Anil Kapoor looks deadly and dazzling with that menacing laugh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After the beast, Aditya Roy Kapur and the beautiful, Disha Patani, get ready to be blown away by the badass Anil Kapoor's look from Malang! Yes, we now get to see the first look of the evergreen and the always energetic and enigmatic Anil Kapoor from Malang. And given the way he has described his character and that eerie laugh, it seems he's the antagonist of the story.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- Life's in God's hands, Gun in mine. Well, now that's quite a deadly and dangerous way to describe your character.

Take a look right here:

Kapoor has played negative characters before in films like Tashan and Race 3, but given the noir that drives Mohit Suri's Cinema, this could be a much murkier and darker character than what we say in those two films. This unveiling of posters has left us terribly excited for the film.

And talking about the film, Kapoor said last year in one of his interactions that his character in the film has shades of grey. Mohit Suri is making a film after three long years and personally, there's some palpable excitement to see what he has in store for us.

On the actor's birthday, he also shared a still from the film that once again showed his eerie laugh that could send a chill down anyone's spine. Malang looks both dazzling and dangerous. The film was earlier slated to release on February 14 but how will arrive a week earlier. The trailer will be out on January 6. Let's see what we see in the promo!

