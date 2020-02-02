Malang: How Anil Kapoor made Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu insecure!

Sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor proved to be a tough task for Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Kapoor, 62, appeared younger in the promotional stills than Kemmu, 36, and Kapur, 34. Often, the two would feel left out as everyone would be raving about Mr. Jhakaas. On Pro Music Countdown, Kemmu and Kapur confessed that they felt 'insecure'. As a last resort, they shaved off their facial fuzz so that they could look younger than the veteran actor. But that too did not work in front of the ageless Anil.



Anil Kapoor

Well, Kapur and Kemmu are not the only actors who had to bow down to the legend's agelessness. Even while shooting for Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer Singh used to pale in comparison to his manic energy and enthusiasm. And this is something that has always defined Anil Kapoor.

Coming back to Malang, Kapoor has said he'll play a cop with grey shades to his character. The role seems to be on the same lines as Race 3, where the actor got a lot of praise for his performance. Well, Kapur and Kemmu's insecurity could rise as Kapoor could end up being the show-stealer in this Mohit Suri thriller. The film is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

After Malang, Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates