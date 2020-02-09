Malang: How Disha Patani worked hard to get into the skin of her character!

Disha Patani has performed a lot of stunts in the new release, Malang. The fitness enthusiast loves to outdo herself when it comes to action scenes. Martial arts expert Rakesh Yadav, who trained the actor, says, "I have been training her for the last four years. Her flexibility has always worked for her. She learned parkour for the chase scenes. I also trained her in kickboxing."

For everyone who has seen the trailer, it's not hard to tell that Patani plays a globetrotter and an adrenaline junkie who revels in living life from one high to another. And for everyone who has seen the film, they would know this is her most different role as an actor yet.

Malang has been receiving a lot of positive responses from the critics and the audiences, especially the way it has been shot and of course, the songs. Patani's chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur is easily one of the film's biggest strengths. This romantic thriller is likely to do well at the box-office.

Exciting times lie ahead for the actress as she's now gearing up for two major films, the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor's comedy, KTina. She also reunites with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3, where they'll recreate the Dus Bahaane track from Dus.

