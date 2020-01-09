Malang: Mohit Suri puzzles the Internet by putting up a picture with Arjit Singh, Mithoon

Mohit Suri, the man behind films like Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain, is now gearing up for another romantic thriller titled Malang. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. After increasing the audience' curiosity through intense posters, the makers finally released the first trailer of the romantic-intense-crime-action thriller.

Ever since the trailer was released, it has become the talk of the town for its full-of-madness and high on adrenaline theme. Now, the director Mohit Suri took to social media and shared a picture with Mithoon and Arijit Singh with the caption, "Hongey Juda Na Jab Tak Hai Dum, Chal Ghar Chalen Mere Humdum..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mohitsuri (@mohitsuri) onJan 8, 2020 at 1:33am PST

This begs the question, what is Mohit Suri hinting at? Is the first song of his upcoming movie titled Chal Ghar Chalen? There's certainly a lot of mystery around the whole movie and the director's post is certainly adding to the hype.

Directed by Mohit Suri, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

