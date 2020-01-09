Malang song Chal Ghar Chalen: Teaser of the soulful track is here

The makers of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang took the nation by storm with their high on life trailer. And now, they are all set to release the first song from the movie titled Chal Ghar Chalen. The makers of Malang have treated us all with the teaser of the first melody from its juke-box, which gives away a glimpse of a soulful track. The song in the voice of Arijit Singh will be out tomorrow!

Check out the song right here:

Earlier, Luv films took to social media and shared the announcement with a poster and captioned it,

"T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R. is all they ever wanted. #ChalGharChalen out tomorrow."

The song, Chal Ghar Chalen has been composed by Mithoon and is rendered in the voice of Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Sayeed Quadri. With Arijit's voice, the song's teaser totally has hit the right chord of our hearts with the passionate visuals between the lead actors. Looking hot as ever, Disha and Aditya are at their aesthetic best with the track playing around as the right symphony.

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the 'most awaited trailer of the season'.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates