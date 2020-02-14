Malang stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur visits Mumbai theatre to meet and interact with fans

The recently released film, Malang is garnering appreciation from all across. Excited to see the response, team Malang including Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani recently visited a theatre in Mumbai and interacted with the fans who were watching Malang on the screens.

The fans were too excited to see the reel actors who were right on their screens, a glimpse of an eye and they were right in from on them. From whistles to hoots and claps- the entire atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and appreciation for the film. Aditya and Disha not only interacted with the fans about also clicked a group selfie with the audience.

Disha looked as hot as ever and Aditya was at his casual best with a glee on their face after the massive success as they visited the theatre. Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the high on life trailer of the movie was released. The film opened big at the box office and continues to maintain its stronghold. Everyone is all praise for the film.

Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial and is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is running strong at the box office and the madness has taken over the audience where the numbers are growing fast with each passing day and so is the appreciation!

