Malang: The latest melody, Phir Na Milen Kabhi, is a melancholic ode to heartbreak

We have felt the love and it's time when the makers of Malang are bringing us a symphony to feel how heart-wrenching tale of love with a tint of heart-break would look like with the new song, Phir Na Milen Kabhi. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry is well known but it is the bond between the two that the song touches upon and we are already hooked on to it. We hardly see any montage of the two together in the song, as it channels their separation.

This latest track is sung and music is by Ankit Tiwari, music is by DJ Phukan and lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey. The song is definitely going to be a heartwarming symphony. Malang madness has enthralled the youth and masses alike with its thrilling storyline. From the poster to the enchanting trailer, followed by the music tracks that have been released- all are receiving immense love and praise from all across.

Watch it right here:

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series'Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

