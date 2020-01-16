Malang Title Song: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are madly in love in this soothing melody

The one thing about Mohit Suri is that he always makes sure the soundtrack of his album stands out, even if the film meets with mixed responses. And this has been the case ever since he has become a filmmaker. Malang, his latest film, is one such work. The soundtrack looks really promising and the title song is proof.

If the teaser impressed you, the full video will hook you further. It showcases Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani like never before, and Suri has ensured the actors get their due and the audiences see the other side of both the performers. So we don't only get to see their impassioned romance in the video, but also the leading man's beast mode, where he transforms into a killing machine.

The visuals are both beautiful and barbaric, and the collective gorgeousness of Kapur and Patani will ensure you have a good time watching the video and listening to the melody. Take a look right here:

The other songs from the movie have already taken so much attention and fans are loving all the Malang fever. The songs are surely going to be party hits this year and we can totally agree on it. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020, was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the most awaited trailer of the season.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

