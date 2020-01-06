Malang trailer review: Five things we're looking forward to in the action-romance film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang have just dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film directed by Mohit Suri. The trailer looked exhilarating to say the least, with the leads indulging in some high-octane adventure and action sequences. Not to mention, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu look quite intense in the trailer, too.

So, without further ado, here are five things we're looking forward to in Malang:

The fascinating storyline

While not much is known about Mohit Suri's Malang, we can see that the film is an action-romance film that stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as a much-in-love couple, Anil Kapoor as a cop with grey characters, and Kunal Kemmu, whose character details aren't revealed yet. But the trailer sure looks interesting and we're curious to know where the story takes us.

Aditya-Disha's sizzling chemistry

If there's one word to describe Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry in Malang, it's 'hot'! The actors look gorgeous as they embark upon an adventure together, and every frame featuring them together is a sizzling treat.

The supporting cast

It seems like Anil Kapoor has been ageing in reverse! The veteran actor keeps fit and looks incredible in all his recent films and appearances. And with Anil Kapoor in the film, we're sure the plot will become even more intriguing. Apparently, Kapoor plays a badass cop with grey shades, and we're excited to see him in this avatar.

The action/adventure sequences

The Malang trailer showed us a lot of action and adventure sequences that have got us curious as to how it all fits in into the film. We're sure Mohit Suri had a plan in mind, and Aditya and Disha sure look like they've had tremendous fun while shooting these scenes.

Kunal Kemmu back in action

If there's one actor who's kind of-sort of underrated in Bollywood, then it's Kunal Kemmu. The actor has the kind of subtle brilliance to him that can make any movie shine bright. Remember his cheeky act in Go Goa Gone? The zombie comedy was made a whole lot better thanks to Kunal Kemmu. This time around too, we're looking forward to seeing Kunal back in action on the big screen.

Watch the trailer of Malang below:

Directed by Mohit Suri, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

Will you be watching Malang on the big screen?

