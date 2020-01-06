Malang's new poster out; trailer to be launched today

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, are all set to release the trailer of the film today. Ahead of the trailer launch, a new poster from the film has been dropped and it sure looks intense and exciting!

Sharing the latest poster the makers shared, "Sab Se Judaa, Khud Mein Malang! Trailer Out Today!"

Audiences can't wait to experience the chemistry between Disha and Aditya on-screen and their passion and all-consuming love can be seen in the poster as well. While the poster doesn't reveal too much about the film, it gives us just enough to get us curious.

Now, the film's mystery will be solved a tad bit when the trailer of the film will be released today. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on February 7, 2020.

