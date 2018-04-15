Malavika Mohanan didn't wash her hair for 10 days while shooting for 'Beyond The Clouds'

Malavika Mohanan says she pushed her boundaries to stay true to the Iranian filmmaker's vision



Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan, who will be making her film debut with Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project "Beyond The Clouds", says she pushed her boundaries to stay true to the Iranian filmmaker's vision. In the film, Malavika will be seen essaying the role of Tara - elder sister of Ishaan Khatter's character Amir. She lost around eight kilos in just 15 days for a jail sequence. And when the shoot was in progress she decided not to wash her hair for 10 days.

"Majidi sir has a very clear vision for all his characters. All his characters are real people going through real issues. It started with my losing weight before I started filming to physically look like an inmate," Malavika said in a statement. "With the help and guidance of a nutritionist and my gym trainer, I could achieve this goal in just 15 days. By the time I was in the shoot process, I had taken my deep dive into the character. So, I went on to the extent of not washing my hair for 10 days for them to genuinely look dirty and messy," she added.

"Beyond The Clouds" narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is set to release worldwide on April 20.

