Malavika Mohanan starts prepping for her multi-lingual film Hero

After starring in Beyond The Clouds with Ishaan Khatter and in the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, Malavika Mohanan is now prepping for her next titled Hero

Vijay Deverakonda and Malavika Mohana

After starring in Beyond The Clouds with Ishaan Khatter and in the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, Malavika Mohanan is now prepping for her next — Anand Annamalai's multi-lingual Hero starring Arjun Reddy (2017) star Vijay Deverakonda.

Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor were also in consideration for the sports drama but the makers finally chose Mohanan. Initially, director Majid Majidi had done a look test with Deepika Padukone and even shot with the star at the Mahalaxmi dhobi ghat for Beyond The Clouds. Later, the filmmaker did a rethink and selected Mohanan. Whatever happens, happens for the best, feels Mohanan.

Beyond The Clouds is about how a brother and sister find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph of life against a Mumbai backdrop. Malavika essayed the role of Tara - elder sister of Ishaan Khatter's character Amir. She lost around eight kilos in just 15 days for a jail sequence. And when the shoot was in progress she decided not to wash her hair for 10 days.

"Majidi sir has a very clear vision for all his characters. All his characters are real people going through real issues. It started with my losing weight before I started filming to physically look like an inmate," Malavika had said in a statement.

