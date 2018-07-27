Malavli bears the brunt of Maratha protests

Many trains were stopped at Malavli station; agitators continued to hold rasta rokos and block highways in several places

Protesters blocked a highway in Kanha phata area of Maval taluka

The Maratha Kranti Morcha continued its protests on Thursday. With no action against them by the government, protestors blocked a highway, and trains at Malavli station, and continued their agitation in many other places. The agitators are demanding reservation for Marathas in jobs and education, and say that until it is given, recruitment should be cancelled.

Police said many trains were blocked at Malavli until they removed agitators from the tracks. The protestors continuously shouted slogans demanding reservation for Marathas. Around 20 of them were detained.

Morcha activists also protested against the Maharashtra government at Lonavala, Karla, Kamshet, Kanhaphata, Vadgaon, Talegaon, Dehu Road and Pawana Nagar. The Morcha's Maval co-ordination committee had requested members to protest calmly after the violent incidents on Wednesday in Kalamboli.

Against the background of the bandh, there were also few vehicles on the Expressway and National Highway. The protesters also blocked a highway in Kanha phata area of Maval taluka. Officials of schools, colleges and owners of shops had supported the bandh, by keeping these establishments shut. Agitators also held a rasta roko on Karla Phata near the road leading to the temple of Karla Ekvira Devi.

The protests also affected the Badnapur and Aurangabad-Jalna highways. A huge traffic jam occurred in both lanes of the highways. In Nanded another protestor tried to commit suicide. He consumed poison and is battling for his life. Identified as Prashant, he was immediately hospitalised.

