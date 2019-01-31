Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan hospitalised

regional-cinema

Ace Malayalam film personality Sreenivasan was on Wednesday admitted to the intensive care of a private hospital following complaints of breathlessness, said the hospital authorities.

In a health bulletin by T.V.Ravi, medical director at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, it said the actor was brought to the hospital at 9.46 a.m. "At present the patient is in the ICU with ventilatory support and hemodynamically stable," said the bulletin.

Last year, Sreenivasan had to be hospitalized due to hypertension and diabetes. He has acted in over 200 films and is a popular screen writer, director and producer. His two sons, elder one - Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a director, lyricist, singer, dubbing artist and actor, while his younger son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, made his debut in 'Thira', a thriller directed by his brother.

