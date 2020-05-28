Malayalam actor Gokulan ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dhanya amid lockdown

A lot of celebrities have got married and engaged in these last two months since the lockdown has begun. The names that immediately come to mind are Rana Daggubati, Dil Raju, and Nikhil Siddharth. Another name that joins the list is that of the Malayalam actor Gokulan, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Dhanya today on May 28.

The ceremony was held with all the precautions being taken care of, and both the bride and the groom could be seen wearing a mask for their safety. Another actor and Gokulan's good friend Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram account to share a picture of their ceremony and congratulate the couple for its big day.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy married life!!! @gokulan_m_s A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) onMay 28, 2020 at 3:09am PDT

Another actor, Jayasurya, who worked with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, shared a picture of the couple and wished them a happy married life. Take a look:

Gokulan has been a part of some very well-known and successful films like Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, and Unda.

